Jordan, Oman Forge Stronger Investment, Trade Ties

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 22 (Petra) - Investment Minister Kholoud Saqqaf held discussions on Thursday with the Omani Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, Qais Mohammed Al Yousef, who is leading a high-level delegation from Oman's public and private sectors.The meeting aimed to explore avenues for investment and commercial cooperation between the two countries and strategies to enhance and develop these relations.In the presence of Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply Youssef Shamali, Oman's ambassador to Jordan, Fahad Bin Abdul Rahman Alojaili, and Ministry of Investment Secretary-General Zaher Qatarneh, the visiting delegation was presented with the latest developments and reforms initiated by the Jordanian government and the Ministry of Investment.These measures aim to create an attractive and competitive business environment conducive to investment projects. The government reaffirmed its commitment to prioritizing Omani investments, providing necessary support and expediting procedures in line with the directives of His Majesty King Abdullah II.The Omani minister's visit to the Kingdom, spanning three days, was based on an invitation extended by the Investment Ministry. This visit falls within the framework of follow-up and commitment to implementing the outcomes of His Majesty King Abdullah II's recent meeting with Sultan Haitham bin Tarik Al Said of Oman in 2022.The meetings resulted in the formation of a joint Jordanian-Omani working group aimed at enhancing investment relations between the two countries.In conjunction with the visit organized by the Ministry of Investment, an extensive Jordanian-Omani meeting is scheduled to take place, bringing together representatives from both countries' public and private sectors.This gathering will witness the signing of memorandums of understanding to enhance investment and commercial cooperation.Furthermore, the Omani minister and his accompyning delegation will embark on an extensive field tour, exploring investment opportunities in various sectors, including mining, information technology, pharmaceutical industries, and the renowned Abdali Investment and Development.