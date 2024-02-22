New Jordanian Ambassador To Spain Presents Credentials

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb 22 (Petra) -- Ambassador Raghad Saqqa presented her credentials to King Felipe VI of Spain, as ambassador extraordinary, plenipotentiary, accredited, and resident of Jordan to Spain.During a ceremony at the Royal Palace of Madrid, Saqqa conveyed the greetings of His Majesty King Abdullah II to the King of Spain. She also expressed His Majesty's wishes for further progress and development for the Spanish people.In response, the King of Spain praised His Majesty's wise policies and the distinguished relations between the two countries. He conveyed his greetings to His Majesty King Abdullah II and expressed the Spanish government's interest in strengthening and developing bilateral relations. The King also wished the Kingdom and the Jordanian people continued progress and prosperity.The ceremony was attended by Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the European Union, and Cooperation Luis Civis and a number of senior officials from the Royal Palace and officials of the Spanish Ministry of Foreign Affairs.