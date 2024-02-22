Energy Fund's Projects Benefit 2 Million Citizens, Economic Sectors

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 22 (Petra) -- Over 2 million people and various economic sectors have benefited from projects and programs of the Jordan Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Fund (JREEEF) at the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources since 2015.These projects and programs have provided energy of more than 75.3 gigawatts per hour, saved more than JD16.8 million, and reduced carbon dioxide emissions by over 97 kilotons per year.The JREEEF operates based on its strategic plan for 2015 and the strategic plan of the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, which aims to increase the contribution of renewable energy sources to 31% in electricity generation, rationalize energy consumption, improve efficiency in all sectors by 9%, reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 31% by 2030, and expand the use of solar heaters across the country.In line with the economic modernization vision, the Fund's plan aimed to provide support to sectors that have a direct impact on the national economy and citizens alike through programs and projects implemented in partnership with national institutions working in the sector, international donor institutions and programs, international organizations, and the Jordanian private sector.The JREEEF provided support to the household sector by installing 33,000 solar heater systems, installing 8,440 solar cell systems in cooperation with 200 local community organizations, and replacing 206,000 energy-saving lighting units in homes with direct implementation by the three electricity distribution companies in Jordan.In the small and medium enterprises sector, the Fund signed 100 joint tripartite cooperative agreements between the Fund, the Amman Chamber of Industry, and factories wishing to benefit from the program. 46 energy audit studies were conducted for 46 factories, and 30 similar studies were conducted for hotels. The Fund has completed the implementation of a project to implement energy efficiency measures for 12 hotels in the city of Aqaba during 2023, in addition to completing energy audit studies for 18 hotels in Petra and Madaba during the previous stages of program implementation.The Fund's support programs extended to provide service to government and public institutions by conducting 24 energy audit studies in government buildings and installing solar cell systems for 602 houses of worship (mosques and churches) with a funding rate of 25% of the cost of installing the systems.As a part of a royal initiative for implementing heating and cooling systems in schools, the JREEEF carried out various projects. The Fund provided its services to a total of 136 schools, installing solar cell systems, replacing 45,097 energy-saving lighting units, and installing solar heater systems to secure hot water needs.In addition, the Fund carried out general maintenance operations for classrooms, replaced windows and doors, and conducted comprehensive awareness campaigns for students, teachers, and the local community regarding energy conservation and renewable energy applications.Furthermore, 15 public benefit institutions, including orphanages, centers for people with special needs and the elderly, benefited from the Fund's programs by installing solar cell systems.To implement initiatives of the economic modernization vision, JREEEF designed a program to support the installation of solar cells for all 100 municipalities in the Kingdom. This program was jointly financed by the Fund and the Italian government, and in cooperation and coordination with the Ministry of Local Administration.The Fund completed the installation of solar cell systems for 29 municipalities during 2023 within the first phase of the program. The Fund's work continues to provide service to the remaining 70 municipalities within the second phase of the program during 2024-2025.The Fund also provided the necessary funding for comprehensive health centers in Jordan by installing solar cells for the purposes of providing heating and cooling. This targeted 14 health centers distributed across the three regions of the Kingdom during 2023.The JREEEF signed an agreement with the Agricultural Credit Corporation aimed at financing the installation, connection, and operation of solar energy systems for pilot agricultural projects for small farmers. Under this agreement, the Fund bears the interest resulting from financing the agricultural loan amounting to JD15,000 as a maximum ceiling for each project. In 2023, 9 farms benefited from a total of 183 farms within the first phase of the project.Extending beyond financial services, the Fund provided training programs in the field of renewable energy and energy efficiency for 2,044 trainees, including engineers, public and private sector employees, electricity distribution companies, industrial facilities, municipalities, health centers, and Fund employees.These initiatives were carried out in cooperation with international donors such as the United States Agency for International Development, the European Union, and the Sustainable Energy and Economic Development Project in Jordan, funded by the Canadian government.The Fund's awareness programs and campaigns have reached approximately 165 million citizens, with a 77 percent exposure rate to the implemented awareness programs and campaigns.