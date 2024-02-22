Senate Head, Qatari Envoy Explore Fostering Bilateral Ties

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 22 (Petra) – Senate Speaker Faisal Fayez on Thursday engaged in discussions with the Qatari Ambassador to Jordan Sheikh Saud bin Nasser Al Thani to explore avenues for strengthening bilateral relations and discuss the current regional situation.During the meeting, Fayez expressed Jordan's pride in the longstanding and fraternal relations with Qatar, indicating that these relations are built upon mutual respect and serve the interests of both countries, their peoples, and the just causes of the Arab nations.Fayez emphasized the importance of maintaining and expanding these strong ties, as envisioned by His Majesty King Abdullah II and His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.Furthermore, the Speaker highlighted the significance of broadening the horizons of Jordanian-Qatari relations across various sectors. He stressed the need for ongoing coordination and consultation between the two countries, particularly in the current circumstances faced by the Arab world.Fayez also emphasized the importance of fostering cooperation and unity to address the challenges and jointly work towards ending the Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank.The Senate head also expressed gratitude to Qatar for its unwavering support to Jordan and its efforts to enhance Qatari investments in the country. He acknowledged Qatar's consistent commitment to removing obstacles hindering trade exchanges between the two nations.He further expressed appreciation for Qatar's endeavors to bring an end to the Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank.He acknowledged Qatar's relentless efforts in seeking to lift the Gaza siege, establish humanitarian truces to facilitate the entry of essential relief and medical aid, and ultimately work towards ending the Israeli occupation and empowering the Palestinian people to exercise their legitimate rights.In response, the ambassador reaffirmed Qatar's dedication to further developing the deep-rooted Qatari-Jordanian relations in various fields. He expressed pride in the solid foundation of mutual respect and shared values upon which the relations are built.The ambassador emphasized Qatar's commitment to deepening cooperation and coordination with Jordan to address regional challenges and support projects that contribute to the economic development of both countries.Additionally, the Senate's Jordanian-Qatari Brotherhood Committee, led by Khawla Armouti, held a meeting with the Qatari envoy.The committee discussed the deep historical relations between Jordan and Qatar, emphasizing the commitment to strengthen these relations across various sectors in alignment with the visions of His Majesty King Abdullah II and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.The meeting also touched upon opportunities for expanding bilateral cooperation, efforts to halt the brutal aggression on the Gaza Strip, protect civilians, provide essential aid, lift the siege, and establish a political framework for achieving a just and comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution.