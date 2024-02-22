Eight Illegal Colonies Demolished In Gurugram's Sohna

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, Feb 22 (IANS) A team of the District Town and Country Planning (DTCP) department conducted a demolition drive in Gurugram's Sohna block where eight illegal colonies were being developed in an area of around 19 acres, the officials said on Thursday.

The district town planner (enforcement) along with his team carried out the demolition drive. DTCP officials claimed that the colonies were being developed illegally in Ghamroj, Bhondsi and Mahendrawada villages without prior permission from the concerned department.

During the drive, four illegal colonies were demolished in Bhondsi village. This colony was coming up over eight acres. During this, 20 DPCs (Damp Proof Course), 10 boundary walls, one factory, four under-construction houses and 600 metre road network were demolished.

"The enforcement team also demolished plinths, road network, boundary walls and one upcoming structure in Ghamroj spread over approximately three acres," the officials said.

The team also demolished two colonies being developed on four acres in Mahendrawada collage. Hundreds of policemen were present at the spot to deal with any untoward incident.

"The DTP department has given clear instructions to the Tehsildar concerned that registries should not be done in these colonies, if this is done then action will be taken against the Tehsildar concerned," DTCP (enforcement), Manish Yadav told IANS.

"We also appealed to the people not to invest in these illegal colonies. These illegal colonies come under section 7A of the Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Areas Act. It is mandatory to take NOC from the Town and Country Planning Department before any activity," he said.