WPL 2024: When And Where To Watch, Date, Time, Live Streaming, Live Broadcast, Venue

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 22 (IANS) Season 2 of the Women's Premier League (WPL) will begin in Bengaluru on February 23.
In the opening fixture, reigning champions Mumbai Indians will face the runners-up of the inaugural edition, Delhi Capitals at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.
WPL 2024 will see all five teams from last year return, as Mumbai and Delhi will be joined by the UP Warriorz, Gujarat Giants, and Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Everything you need to know about the live coverage and broadcast:
When: February 23 - March 17, 2024
Where: Bengaluru and New Delhi, India
Time: 6:30 PM onwards
Live streaming in India: JioCinema
Television broadcast in India: Sports18 - 1 SD & HD, Sports18 - 2, Sports18 Khel
Schedule:
February 23: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, Bengaluru
February 24: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz, Bengaluru
February 25: Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians, Bengaluru
February 26: UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals, Bengaluru
February 27: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants, Bengaluru
February 28: Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz, Bengaluru
February 29: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, Bengaluru
March 1: UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants, Bengaluru
March 2: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, Bengaluru
March 3: Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals, Bengaluru
March 4: UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Bengaluru
March 5: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, Delhi
March 6: Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi
March 7: UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians, Delhi
March 8: Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz, Delhi
March 9: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants, Delhi
March 10: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi
March 11: Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz, Delhi
March 12: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi
March 13: Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants, Delhi
March 15: Eliminator, Delhi
March 17: Final, Delhi
