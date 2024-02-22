WPL 2024: When And Where To Watch, Date, Time, Live Streaming, Live Broadcast, Venue

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 22 (IANS) Season 2 of the Women's Premier League (WPL) will begin in Bengaluru on February 23.

In the opening fixture, reigning champions Mumbai Indians will face the runners-up of the inaugural edition, Delhi Capitals at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

WPL 2024 will see all five teams from last year return, as Mumbai and Delhi will be joined by the UP Warriorz, Gujarat Giants, and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Everything you need to know about the live coverage and broadcast:

When: February 23 - March 17, 2024

Where: Bengaluru and New Delhi, India

Time: 6:30 PM onwards

Live streaming in India: JioCinema

Television broadcast in India: Sports18 - 1 SD & HD, Sports18 - 2, Sports18 Khel

Schedule:

February 23: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, Bengaluru

February 24: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz, Bengaluru

February 25: Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians, Bengaluru

February 26: UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals, Bengaluru

February 27: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants, Bengaluru

February 28: Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz, Bengaluru

February 29: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, Bengaluru

March 1: UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants, Bengaluru

March 2: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, Bengaluru

March 3: Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals, Bengaluru

March 4: UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Bengaluru

March 5: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, Delhi

March 6: Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi

March 7: UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians, Delhi

March 8: Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz, Delhi

March 9: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants, Delhi

March 10: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi

March 11: Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz, Delhi

March 12: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi

March 13: Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants, Delhi

March 15: Eliminator, Delhi

March 17: Final, Delhi