American parenting influencer gets sentenced over child mistreatment

(MENAFN) In a shocking turn of events, Ruby Franke, a 42-year-old American mother of six and a well-known parenting influencer with over two million subscribers on her now-deleted YouTube channel, '8 Passengers,' has been sentenced to a minimum of four years in prison for charges of aggravated child abuse. Franke's arrest took place in August in Utah after her malnourished 12-year-old son managed to escape from the home of another woman, 54-year-old Jodi Hildebrandt, and sought help from a neighbor.



According to police records, the child exhibited signs of severe abuse, having been bound with duct tape and displaying visible open wounds from being tied with rope. Hildebrandt, Franke's collaborator on a separate business venture, received an identical prison sentence of four terms, ranging between one and 15 years each, after both pleaded guilty to charges of second-degree aggravated child abuse in December.



During her sentencing, Franke offered an apology to her children, expressing remorse and stating, "I believed dark was light and right was wrong. I would do anything in the world for you. I took from you all that was soft, and safe and good." Hildebrandt, in her own statement, expressed hope for the children's physical and emotional healing.



The trial, which unfolded last year, revealed disturbing details about the living conditions of Franke's children. Prosecutor Eric Clarke described it as a "concentration camp-like setting," where two of Franke's children were allegedly subjected to regular denial of food, water, proper sleeping arrangements, and virtually all forms of entertainment.



Franke had gained immense popularity through her '8 Passengers' YouTube channel, established in 2015, showcasing snippets of her suburban family life. As the news of her arrest and sentencing breaks, it raises concerns about the responsibilities and ethical considerations associated with online influencers, particularly in the realm of parenting, and the potential impact their actions may have on their audience. This case sheds light on the dark underbelly of a seemingly idyllic online persona, leaving followers and the broader public questioning the authenticity and trustworthiness of influencers in the parenting space.







