Russian Troops Attempting To Advance Near Robotyne - ISW

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops have likely finished clearing operations in Avdiivka, continuing their attempts to capture settlements in Ukraine's southeastern Zaporizhzhia region.

That's according to the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW), Ukrinform reports.

Geolocated footage published on February 21 indicates that Russian forces advanced in western Robotyne. Additional geolocated footage published on February 21 indicates that Russian forces also advanced west of Verbove (east of Robotyne). Positional engagements continued near Verbove, Robotyne, and Mala Tokmachka (northeast of Robotyne and southeast of Orikhiv).

A Russian propagandist, claiming to cite unspecified Ukrainian analysts, claimed that Russian forces advanced up to 2.02 kilometers wide and 650 meters in depth near Novoprokopivka (just south of Robotyne), but ISW has not observed visual confirmation of this claim.

Russian forces recently marginally advanced northwest of Avdiivka and have likely finished clearing operations in Avdiivka. Geolocated footage published on February 19 shows that Russian forces slightly advanced on the eastern outskirts of Lastochkyne (northwest of Avdiivka).

One Russian milblogger claimed that Russian forces are trying to build and stabilize a new line of defense in the Avdiivka direction.