Zelensky Signs Decree Allowing Foreigners To Serve In Ukraine's National Guard

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a decree allowing foreigners and stateless persons to serve in Ukraine's National Guard.

According to Ukrinform, Decree No. 84/2024 of February 21 "On the Regulations on Foreigners and Stateless Persons Doing Military Service in the National Guard of Ukraine" has been published on the website of the head of state.

Under Part 4 of Article 211 of the Law "On Military Duty and Military Service" and Part 5 of Article 9 of the Law "On the National Guard of Ukraine," the president decided to approve the "Regulations on Foreigners and Stateless Persons Doing Military Service in the National Guard of Ukraine."

The decree enters into force from the day of its publication.

According to the approved regulations, foreigners who legally stay in Ukraine, have no previous convictions and meet the requirements for military service defined by the Law "On Military Duty and Military Service" can be accepted voluntarily (under a contract ) for military service in the National Guard of Ukraine.

Foreigners undergo military service under the contract of privates or non-commissioned officers.

Foreigners who are accepted for military service undergo a mandatory medical examination by a military medical commission at a health care facility of the Ukrainian Interior Ministry, a professional and psychological selection and pass the standards of physical training determined by the Interior Ministry.

Foreign women may be accepted for military service under a contract if there are vacant military positions that can be filled by servicewomen.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine