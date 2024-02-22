Chinese FM On 'Ukraine Crisis': History Will Judge Who Was Right

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi believes that history will judge all the nuances of the "Ukraine crisis," notably who was right and who committed injustice, but the most important thing now is to stop hostilities.

He said this in an interview with Chinese media after wrapping up his Europe tour, Ukrinform reports, citing the Chinese Foreign Ministry .

According to the minister, the "Ukraine crisis" is one of the two major international hot spots, causing negative spillovers around the world, and prolonging and expanding the "crisis" is not in line with the common interests of the international community.

"The ins and outs of this crisis and the rights and wrongs will be judged by history. The most urgent thing at the moment is to restore peace," Wang said.

According to him, historical experience proves that the end point of any conflict is to return to the negotiating table.

"We believe that a political solution is the only way out," the diplomat said.

According to Wang, as long as there is still "a glimmer of hope for peace," efforts to promote peace should not be given up.

"China will continue to play a constructive role in re-establishing peace and support the building of a balanced, effective and sustainable European security architecture," he said.

As was reported earlier, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said at a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference that China did not sell lethal weapons to Russia for its war against Ukraine.