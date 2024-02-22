Enemy Attempting To Capture Synkivka - Defense Forces

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's defense forces have eliminated 398 invaders and destroyed 138 pieces of enemy hardware in the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia group of troops in the past 24 hours, with enemy forces attempting to capture the village of Synkivka in the Kharkiv region.

Illia Yevlash, a spokesperson for the Khortytsia operational and strategic group of troops, announced this on Ukrainian television, Ukrinform reports.

"At the moment, fierce fighting is raging in the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia operational and strategic group of troops, with the enemy continuing offensive operations on the Lyman and Kupiansk axis. In particular, he shelled the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces 725 times using all available types of weapons, including tanks, AGS [automatic grenade launchers], SPG [anti-tank guns], and kamikaze drones. Drones were used against the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces 29 times and aircraft ten times. In most cases, these were Su-34s, sometimes Su-25s and, of course, it is common for the enemy to use KAB glide bombs," Yevlash said.

He noted that during 11 combat engagements, the enemy lost 398 troops killed and wounded in action, and five more soldiers surrendered to the Ukrainian army. Some 138 pieces of hostile military hardware were hit on the Lyman and Kupiansk axis, and 97 drones were neutralized.

According to Yevlash, the enemy continues to put pressure on Ukrainian forces in the Synkivka area, trying to capture the village. The situation remains difficult near the Chornyi Zherebets River, the Torske salient and the settlement of Terny, where the enemy is moving reserves and trying to intensify offensive operations.

On the Bakhmut axis, intense fighting is ongoing near Chasiv Yar, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka. Near Chasiv Yar, the enemy is switching to frontal attacks, sometimes trying to bypass Ukrainian forces on the flanks in the area of Ivanivske and Bohdanivka, and using artillery, MLRS, aircraft, tanks and drones.

Near Klishchiivka and Andriivka, the enemy is trying to reach the Siverskyi Donets River and take up defense along the river. Ukrainian forces are doing everything possible to prevent this from happening.

From February 24, 2022 to February 22, 2024, Ukraine's defense forces eliminated about 407,240 Russian invaders, including 1,160 in the last 24 hours.