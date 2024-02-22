Registration For Baku Open Dance Championship 2024 Opens

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Laman Ismayilova

Registration for the Baku Open Dance Championship 2024 has started. The event is co-organized by the Azerbaijan Youth Union (AYU) and the Azerbaijan Dance Association (ADA), Azernews reports. The final will take place at the Rashid Behbudov State Song Theatre on March 10.

"The competition receives applications not only from Baku but also from different countries. In particular, more than 100 participants have already been registered from Belarus. The importance of this competition, which has been successfully held for 11 years, lies in the fact that, along with the development of dance arts, youth can effectively spend their leisure time and discover their talents. We think that our support will contribute to the self-improvement of youth, the formation of a sense of healthy competition and self-confidence, and socialisation. It should also be added that our participants and guests will be given master classes on Azerbaijani national dances. Our main goal is to promote folk dances and national characteristics of art," said project manager and President of the Azerbaijan Dance Association, Aziz Azizov.

"Dance is an art form that carries a rich history. It is very important to preserve and develop it. For this reason, we also give it a special place in our projects. I wish success to all participants in the competition,” said the chairman of the Azerbaijan Youth Union, Zakir Aliyev.

At the competition, participants will be divided into appropriate age groups - 3-6, 7-10, 11-15, 16-25, 25+ years in the following genres: folk ethnic, folk stylized, folk show, dance of the peoples of the world, hip-hop show, acrobatic dance, showdance, bollywood, belly dance, classical Indian dance, cheer dance, and classical types of dance.

The contestants will perform solo, in duets, small and large groups, ensemble and large ensemble.

The winners will be announced according to the judging criteria in the regulations.

The jury consists of Honored Artists and People's Artists of Azerbaijan. Registration for the competition will last until 17:00 on March 6.

Phone for inquiries: +99450-250-22-93.

Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Day, and Milli.