Book About Polish Inventor Presented At National History Museum

The National History Museum has hosted a book presentation by
Polish inventor and geologist Witold Zglenitski, who made great
contributions to the oil and gas sector of Azerbaijan.
Azernews reports that Polish public figure
Professor Andrzej Jan Khodubski is the author of the book "Polish
Nobel", which was jointly organised by the Polish Embassy in
Azerbaijan and the National History Museum.
The museum director, academician Naila Valikhanli, who spoke at
the ceremony, highly appreciated the publication of the book.
The Polish Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Rafal Poborski, emphasised
the importance of historical and cultural relations between the
states of Azerbaijan and Poland.
Samir Sattarov, the translator of the book, gave a lecture about
the life and achievements of V. Zglenitsky.
"Witold Zglenitski graduated from the Faculty of Mathematics and
Physics of the Warsaw School of Economics and the Mining Institute
in St. Petersburg. At first, he worked as an engineer in Poland,
but a significant part of his life is connected to Baku. He worked
in Baku from 1891 until his death. V. Zglenitsky, engaged in the
modernization of oil extraction methods, put forward the idea of
extracting it from the bottom of the sea. He developed not only the
concept of the drilling platform but also a number of inventions to
facilitate drilling - devices for measuring the curvature of oil
wells and technical solutions that allow drilling shafts to go
faster and deeper," Samir Sattarov said.
"V. Zglenitsky was also involved in determining the abundance of
hydrocarbon resources in the territory of today's Azerbaijan and at
the bottom of the Caspian Sea. He was called "the father of Baku
oil ", because his geological activities and inventions greatly
contributed to the prosperity of the oil industry in Baku. The
public activity of V. Zglenitsky is also worth remembering. For
example, he participated in the construction of water facilities in
Baku, co-financing the construction of the first Roman Catholic
Church. In his will, V. Zglenitsky allocated the income from oil
fields to the development of science and charity. The
implementation of the provisions of the will was interrupted by the
outbreak of the First World War. After the revolution of 1917 in
Russia, the fund fulfilling the will of V. Zglenitsky was deprived
of the right to exploit the oil fields given to it. "V. Zglenitsky
died in Azerbaijan, but his body was taken to Poland and buried in
the Wola Kielpinska cemetery," he added.
At the end of the event, newly published books were presented to
the guests.
