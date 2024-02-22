Speaker Gafarova: Azerbaijan Resolutely Defends International Law, Justice In World Arena

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
Milli Majlis (Parliament) Speaker Sahiba Gafarova said in her
speech at the 14th plenary session of the Asian Parliamentary
Assembly held in Baku on February 22 that Azerbaijan firmly defends
international law and justice in the world arena, Azernews reports.
According to the Speaker, Azerbaijan's position on the
Palestinian issue is principled and consistent: "Azerbaijan
strongly supports the resolution of this issue on the basis of the
two-state solution in accordance with international law and
relevant UN resolutions".
Sahiba Gafarova added that Azerbaijan considers the Asian
Parliamentary Assembly an important structure.
"By uniting our parliaments, we further mobilise the efforts of
our countries to achieve common goals. At the same time, in order
to achieve these goals, the parliament contributes to this work. As
the Parliament of Azerbaijan, we view the APA as an important
structure. It reflects our common desire to deepen our
inter-parliamentary dialog. I believe that developing the
institutional capacity of the organisation will further strengthen
our cooperation."
"The work of the Assembly can be further strengthened by
enhancing the activities and effectiveness of the existing bodies
governed by the APA Charter. The creation of new mechanisms will
significantly enrich our work," Gafarova added.
Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova said in her speech
that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to the development of
cooperation with Asian countries both at bilateral and multilateral
levels.
The speaker said there are important areas that can further
enhance cooperation for the prosperity of the countries and the
region and enable the achievement of common development goals:
"One of them is transport connectivity. As a result of large
investments in transport infrastructure, Azerbaijan has become one
of the transport and logistics hubs of Eurasia. East-West and
North-South transportation corridors pass through Azerbaijan.
Azerbaijan's infrastructure is accessible to all Asian countries.
Expansion of cooperation in this area of economy and trade between
our countries will certainly contribute to the development of
relations."
At the same time, Safarova noted that a clean environment and
green development are among the main priority areas of Azerbaijan's
sustainable development agenda. "Azerbaijan has also joined the
Global Agreement to triple the world's renewable energy potential
and double energy efficiency by 2030," she said. "The COP29 host
country was selected with unanimous support. This is a confirmation
of Azerbaijan's commitment to support international efforts on
climate change."
MENAFN22022024000195011045ID1107885200
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.