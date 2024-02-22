Azerbaijan, World Bank Discuss Future Cooperation Issues

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
At the Azerbaijan Ministry of Labour and Social Protection, a
meeting was held with the World Bank delegation, Azernews reports.
The Labour and Social Protection Minister, Sahil Babayev, said
that a successful cooperation experience was formed between the
Ministry and the World Bank in the past period.
The achievements of reforms carried out in the social field in
Azerbaijan and the steps taken in the direction of expanding active
employment programs were brought to attention.
The importance of joint projects with the World Bank in the
process of social reforms and the expansion of employment programs
was noted. One such project, the Employment Support Project, which
aims to support 22,000 unemployed people's access to small
businesses, was discussed. According to the project, about 14,000
unemployed people from vulnerable population groups were given
assets, and small businesses were established for them in the
fields of production and services.
Also, in recent years, with the development of a new employment
strategy, the improvement of the disability assessment system, the
strengthening of potential in the field of adoption, etc., the
positive results of cooperation in these directions were mentioned.
Stefanie Stallmeister, the country manager of the World Bank for
Azerbaijan, Mirey Ovadiya, a senior specialist in social protection
issues, and others. They expressed their interest in cooperating in
the process of social reforms carried out in our country.
At the meeting, the current cooperation agenda, as well as the
implementation of the Employment Support Project, and issues of
future cooperation in the fields of labour, employment, and social
protection, were discussed.
