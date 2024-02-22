Shooting Kills Jewish Settler, Injures 8 In E. Jerusalem - Reports

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Feb 22 (KUNA) -- A Jewish settler was killed and eight others seriously injured in a shooting near a Jewish settlement in East Jerusalem on Thursday, according to Israeli occupation media reports.

Three Palestinians opened fire at motorists near Ma'aleh Adumim, a Jewish settlement in the West Bank, leaving one dead and eight others injured, Israeli occupation reports claimed.

In response, Israeli occupation forces shot dead two of the Palestinian gunmen and injured the other near an Israeli occupation checkpoint, added the reports, citing the Israeli occupation army.

The three Palestinians are Kathem Zoahra, 32, Mohammad Zoahra, 26, who were both shot dead, and Ahmad Al-Wahsh, 31, who was injured and then detained. (end)

nq









MENAFN22022024000071011013ID1107885168