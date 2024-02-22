Kuwait Women's Society Celebrates Nat'l Day

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 22 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Voluntary Women's Society for Community Development, in cooperation with the National Council for Culture, Arts and Literature (NCCAL), organized the National Heritage Cultural Festival at Kuwait's National Library and Sadu Street.

In a statement, Chairman of the Association's Board of Directors Sheikh Fadiya Saad Al-Abdullah Al-Sabah affirmed on Thursday, their keenness to participate annually in the national celebrations, with activities such as a symposium, a national exhibition, and various artistic segments.

She added that for the second year, the celebrations coincide with the national holidays, with the aim of strengthening national unity, instilling the Kuwaiti values in children, stressing the importance of hard work in order to build a better future for upcoming generations.

In a similar statement, Treasurer of the Society Sheikha Nabila Al-Humoud Al-Sabah said that the celebration included a heritage exhibition of old Kuwaiti children games with the participation of the Kuwaiti Heritage Society, Moderation Promotion Center, Dasma Health City, Umm Attyia Al-Ansariyah School, and Asrar Al-Qabandi Bilingual School.

The Secretary of the Association, Dr. Mona Al-Qattan, said that the aim of the celebration is to strengthen the Kuwaiti identity and instill values in children through authentic events, stressing their keenness to pass on the authentic heritage to future generations and preserve the Kuwaiti identity. (end)

