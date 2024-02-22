(MENAFN) In a recent statement to Newsweek, Anatoly Antonov, the Russian ambassador to Washington, expressed Russia's frustration with the United States and its allies, accusing them of exacerbating the conflict in Ukraine. Antonov contends that the West's refusal to comprehend Moscow's demands and its continued arming of Ukraine are contributing to the escalating tensions in the region.



Moscow remains steadfast in its pursuit of a peace deal with Kiev, despite what it perceives as Western interference. Antonov asserted that the West has played a role in undermining Ukraine's independence, transforming it into what he referred to as an "anti-Russian bridgehead." Key among Russia's demands are the denazification and demilitarization of Ukrainian forces, along with the rejection of Russophobia and NATO plans for Kiev.



The ambassador criticized the United States and the European Union for providing military support to Ukraine, accusing them of turning a blind eye to alleged war crimes committed by Ukrainian forces. Antonov specifically referenced the recent downing of a Russian Il-76 transport plane carrying Ukrainian prisoners of war, attributing the incident to Kiev's deliberate use of a United States-made Patriot missile system. Despite Moscow's accusations, Kiev has denied responsibility for the attack.



Antonov emphasized that Russia remains open to dialogue on Ukraine but has received what it deems as "unacceptable" proposals from Kiev and its Western backers. He criticized the insistence on the "Zelensky formula," describing it as "meaningless and one-sided" as it allegedly disregards Russia's position and overlooks the aspirations of the Global South.



The ambassador lamented the lack of consideration for Russia's perspective and accused Western powers of attempting to delude and cynically manipulate the Global South as passive observers. Despite the challenges, Antonov stressed that Russia is committed to continuing the dialogue on Ukraine, calling for a more inclusive approach that takes into account the diverse interests at play in the region.





MENAFN22022024000045015687ID1107885166