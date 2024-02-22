The Romans Hires Former Ogilvy Director As Partner In Dubai

(MENAFN- PRovoke) DUBAI - The Romans has hired former Ogilvy director Joe Lipscombe as a partner in Dubai, as it seeks to expand its operation in the Middle East.



Lipscombe (pictured, right) started working in the region as a journalist for outlets including Forbes and Bloomberg, before joining Ogilvy as content director in 2015. His most recent role was as executive strategy and creative director for PR across MENA.



During his tenure at Ogilvy, Lipscombe worked on projects including Expo 2020 Dubai, the Qatar FIFA World Cup, multiple public investment Fund launches, and the inauguration of the New Suez Canal in Egypt. He has also worked with brands including Google, Coca-Cola, IBM, Turkish Airlines, American Express, Abu Dhabi Department of Culture & Tourism, the Egyptian Ministry of Finance, and Qatar Foundation.



In his new role, Lipscombe is tasked with leading The Romans' strategic direction in Dubai and growing its presence across the MENA region. The agency, which has a global headcount of more than 120 and is headquartered in London, opened Dubai as its third international hub in 2022 after New York and Amsterdam.



The Romans CEO Joe Mackay-Sinclair (pictured, left) said: “The MENA region is of huge strategic importance to our business and so we needed a leader that can match its creativity and dynamism. We've undoubtedly found that in Joe, who is one of the sharpest and most connected operators I've ever met, with the awards to prove it.”



Lipscombe added: “What The Romans has achieved in such a short space of time is comparable to the MENA region in terms of ambition, attitude, and application, and is nothing short of inspiring. It's the ideal creative growth partner as the region continues its economic, social, and cultural transformation. I am honoured to join Joe and bring the unique Romans experience to a market that doesn't know when to quit.”



The Romans' UK client list includes Unilever, Snapchat, Dove, Ben & Jerry's and Lidl.

