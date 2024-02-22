Goldman Sachs expects major increase in gold, copper prices amid expected interest rate cuts

(MENAFN) Goldman Sachs anticipates substantial price surges in the metals market, particularly for gold and copper, in response to potential interest rate reductions by the US Federal Reserve. The investment bank predicts that these two metals will experience the most substantial immediate increases, with copper projected to see a surge of up to 6 percent, followed by a 3 percent rise in gold prices. Additionally, oil prices are also expected to witness a 3 percent increase, albeit to a lesser extent compared to the projected gains in precious and base metals.



The forecasted price hikes in gold and copper underscore the market's sensitivity to shifts in monetary policy, particularly concerning interest rates set by the Federal Reserve. Goldman Sachs's assessment suggests that investors are positioning themselves for the potential effects of interest rate cuts, with a notable emphasis on commodities perceived as safe-haven assets, such as gold, amidst economic uncertainty.



The projected increases in metal prices reflect broader market expectations and sentiments regarding the Federal Reserve's monetary policy stance. As central banks globally consider measures to stimulate economic growth and mitigate the impacts of inflationary pressures, investors closely monitor developments that could influence commodity prices. In this context, Goldman Sachs's outlook signals the potential for significant market movements in response to monetary policy decisions, with implications for investors and industries reliant on metal prices for operational and strategic planning.

