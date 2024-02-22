Qatar Chamber Panel Calls For Establishment Of Land Transport

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Chamber panel calls for the establishment of a land transport company in the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) system

The Qatar Chamber Services Committee recently held its first meeting for the new council at the Chamber's venue.

The meeting was presided over by QC board member, Eng. Ali bin Abdullatif Al Mesned (pictured), in the presence of all members.

Speaking at the meeting, Eng. Ali Al Mesned praised the role performed by the Committee during the previous council, describing it as a key link between the private sector and relevant bodies in the state.

The Committee called for the establishment of a land transport company in the public-private partnership system (PPP) based on Law No. (12) of 2020, which organizes the partnership between the government and private sectors.

The aim is to eliminate trade cover-ups, localise the transport sector, increase citizens' employment opportunities, reduce unequal competition, enhance operational efficiency at both local and regional levels, and boost the contribution of the services sector to the domestic output of the national economy.