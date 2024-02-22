Rossi Guides Khaled Al Shahania To Baidaa Algaa Cup Triumph

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Khaled Al Shahania with jockey Ivon Rossi in the saddle clinched the Baidaa Algaa Cup as the Al Rayyan Racecourse roared back to life with gripping action yesterday, three days after hosting the prestigious H H The Amir Sword Festival.

After a slow start, the Nasser Mohammed Kazim Al Ansari-owned bay colt, trained by Ahmed Kobeissi, picked up face in the final stages of the 1700m Local Purebred Arabian Novice Plate winning the feature by one length in an exciting finish.

Ridden by Marco Casamento, Azooz put up a great fight in the end but had to settle for second place while Mehry, which had led the best part of the race under jockey Faleh Bughanaim, finished third after falling three-and-a-half length short of Azooz.

The Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club's (QREC) 28th meeting at the venue kicked off with a thrilling 1900m Thoroughbred Handicap (45-65) contest as Louis Nomis rode Al Motasim to a neck win over War Effort, guided by Szczepan Mazur.



Jockey Ivon Rossi guides Khaled Al Shahania to victory.

The nine-race day also witnessed jockey Soufiane Saadi claiming back-to-back victories, leading Akmar (Purebred Arabian Handicap) and The Dunkirk Lads (Thoroughbred Handicap) to titles.

There was plenty of excitement in the Thoroughbred Handicap (70-90) as Ibrahim Saeed Al Malki-trained High And Wide prevailed in the 1100m contest, edging Millions by three quarters of a length in supervision of jockey Alberto Sanna.

Earlier, Casamento piloted Colnago to Thoroughbred Novice Plate victory while Bughanaim notched up a Purebred Arabian Maiden Plate win with Mohammed Ghazali-trained RB Paris Flyght.

Also yesterday, Impedor De Bozouls under Abdulla Rashid Al Hajri bagged the 1700m Purebred Arabian Handicap trophy after a two-length win, while Abdulrahman Abdulwahed-trained Kanz Al Adeed was the winner of 1200m Local Purebred Arabian Handicap (50-70) race under Tejash Juglall.

Today's action at Al Rayyan Racecourse also includes nine races with 1200m Thoroughbreds feature race, offering the Ain Khaled Cup set to cap off the meeting.

28th Al Rayyan Meeting - Baidaa Algaa Cup Day

WINNERS: (Horse, Trainer, Jockey)

Baidaa Algaa Cup, Local Purebred Arabian Novice Plate

Khaled Al Shahania, Ahmed Kobeissi, Ivan Rossi

Thoroughbred Handicap (70-90)

High And Wide, Ibrahim Saeed Al Malki, Alberto Sanna

Purebred Arabian Handicap

Impedor De Bozouls, Hamad Al Jehani, Abdulla Rashid Al Hajri

Purebred Arabian Handicap

Akmar, Hadi Al Ramzani, Soufiane Saadi

Thoroughbred Handicap (55-75)

The Dunkirk Lads, Mohammed Ghazali, Soufiane Saadi

Local Purebred Arabian Handicap (50-70)

Kanz Al Adeed, Abdulrahman Abdulwahed, Tejash Juglall

Thoroughbred Novice Plate

Colnago, Gassim Ghazali, Marco Casamento

Purebred Arabian Maiden Plate

RB Paris Flyght, Mohammed Ghazali, Faleh Bughanaim

Thoroughbred Handicap (45-65)

Al Motasim, Gassim Ghazali, Louis Nomis