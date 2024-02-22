MCIT To Showcase Initiatives Of Tech Startups At Web Summit

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) has announced its participation in the Web Summit Qatar 2024, marking the first time the State of Qatar hosts this globally renowned technology event in the Middle East. Scheduled to take place at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC) from February 26 to 29, the summit anticipates over 12,000 attendees, including 400 investors and 1,100 startups from 80 countries.

The MCIT will showcase advancements in Qatar's ICT sector, facilitate digital transformation across industries, foster technology innovation, and outline strategies for the soon-to-be-launched Digital Agenda 2030.

MCIT will be showcasing initiatives of 20 startups through the Digital Incubation Center (DIC) and TASMU Smart Qatar, within the Invest Qatar pavilion. This serves the premise to gain exposure and visibility, investor engagement, funding facilitation, and networking and collaboration, through technology, digital inclusion and economic opportunities.

As part of the Summit's agenda, MCIT, in collaboration with Microsoft, Cisco and the Unesco, will organise three masterclasses in innovative technology on February 28 and 29.

The masterclasses will feature renowned speakers from international companies who will be sharing their expertise on how to benefit from the tech industry and contribute to the digital transformation journey, as part of Qatar's ongoing efforts to support entrepreneurs and startups and boost the performance and outcomes of local businesses, in line with the Third National Development Strategy 2024-2030.

Minister of Communications and Information Technology H E Mohammed bin Ali Al Mannai will also take part in a panel discussion, scheduled to take place on the closing day of the Summit, namely February 29.