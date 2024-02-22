Mowasalat Forges Partnerships With AEMOB To Drive Innovation And Business Collaboration

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Autonomous e-Mobility Forum (AEMOB) continues to surge forward in the global conversation on autonomous e-mobility, with the Ministry of Transport serving as the host and strategic partner.

A significant addition to the Forum is Mowasalat, a leading transportation provider in Qatar, recognized for its commitment to mobility innovation and growth.

Mowasalat joins AEMOB as the transportation partner, showcasing their dedication to shaping the international discourse around autonomous e-mobility and sustainable transport. The Forum is scheduled to take place in Doha, Qatar from April 30 to May 2, 2024.

Mowasalat's extensive expertise in transportation services further amplifies the Forum's capacity to become a central driver for change. Together, they aim to accelerate the realization of intelligent and sustainable mobility solutions, catering to local needs while contributing to global e-mobility advancements.

Chief Operations Officer (COO) at Mowasalat, (Karwa) Ahmad Hassan Al Obaidly expressed enthusiasm, stating,“Our partnership with the Autonomous e-Mobility Forum signifies our commitment to nurturing cutting-edge transportation solutions in Qatar that are not only technologically advanced but vitally, also environmentally conscious. We look forward to contributing what we know towards shaping the future of e-mobility across the world.”

This partnership stands as cornerstone for the Autonomous e-Mobility Forum 2024, fostering an environment where technological innovation merges with businesses to drive change in the mobility sector. Aligned with Qatar National Vision 2030, this collaboration underlines the Forum's dedication to helping expert stakeholders to shape a sustainable and dynamic future for driverless e-mobility worldwide.