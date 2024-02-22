Moi, Ras Laffan COP Launches Bedar 3 Initiative

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In collaboration with the Ministry of Interior, the Ras Laffan Community Outreach Programme (Ras Laffan COP) recently launched the third edition of the“Bedar” community outreach initiative at Barwa Workers Recreation Complex in Al Khor with various programmes.

The activities of the launching ceremony included sports championship in football, basketball, volleyball, tug of war and pushups among the workers of 13 companies, who are participating in“Bedar3” initiative, awareness presentations by six departments of the Ministry of Interior such as Cyber Crimes Department on ways to prevent cybercrimes among workers, Criminal Investigation Department on methods of crime prevention, Civil Defence on fire prevention methods, Community Policing Deptartment on Qatari custom and traditions, Drugs Prevention Department on drug prevention and related laws and Human Rights department on the services rendered to the community.

The investiture ceremony of“Bedar” ambassadors from 13 companies, which are participating in“Bedar3” initiative, mega group exercise with the participation of more than 1,000 workers, and launching of an E-awareness campaign targeting the workers of the companies working in the northern area of Qatar through social media platforms, aimed at enhancing awareness on security, safety, social culture, physical fitness and health and hygiene were other main attractions of the event.

Head of the Media Studies Section at the Public Relations Department of the Ministry of Interior Sheikha Al Anoud Al Thani emphasised the importance of the“Bedar3” initiative, which comes in line with the Ministry's strategic directions aimed at raising awareness among all residents in Qatar about the means of security and safety by promoting healthy communication between resident workers and the community.

Sheikha Dana Al Thani, the senior official of the Ras Laffan COP, highlighted the programme's continuous support for sports and community activities in line with the Vision 2030.

Approximately 1,300 workers from 12 companies operating in the north side of the country participated in the sports competitions and tournaments. At the end of the event, the organizers honoured the winning teams and distributed prizes and medals to the companies that secured top positions such as Gulfar Al Misnad, Black Cat, Seashore Group, EMCO Qatar and Al Jaber Engineering.