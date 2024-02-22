|
HIAG Immobilien Holding AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Conference
Presentation of HIAG's annual results 2023
22.02.2024 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Invitation
Invitation (PDF)
Basel, 22 February 2024
Dear Ladies and Gentlemen,
We are pleased to invite you to the presentation of the annual results 2023 of HIAG:
| Date
| Monday, 4 March 2024
| Time
| 9.00 a.m. to 10.00 a.m.
| Venue
| Conference call and audio webcast
| Speakers
| Marco Feusi, CEO, and Stefan Hilber, CFO
| Language
| German
Attendance
To join the conference call, please use one of the following numbers:
+41 58 310 50 00 (Switzerland/Europe) / +44 207 107 06 13 (UK).
Other international numbers are listed here: Dial-in list
The webcast can be attended under the following link: Webcast
Application
Please register here no later than 29 February 2024: I will attend .
Replay
A recording of the webcast will be available at the following link: Replay
Documentation
The Annual Report 2023, the media information and the slides of the presentation of the annual results will be available from 4 March 2024, 6.00 a.m. in the Reporting Center on the HIAG website.
| Kind regards,
|
| HIAG Immobilien Holding AG
|
| Marco Feusi
Chief Executive Officer
...
| Stefan Hilber
Chief Financial Officer
...
|
|
| HIAG Immobilien Holding AG
Aeschenplatz 7
4052 Basel
T +41 61 606 55 00
...
|
|
|
| Company calendar
|
| 4 March 2024
| Publication of Annual Report 2023
| 18 April 2024
| Annual General Meeting
| 26 August 2024
| Publication of Half-Year Report 2024
About HIAG
HIAG is a leading real estate company listed on SIX Swiss Exchange that holds a real estate portfolio with a total value of CHF 1.86 billion. Compared to the total area of the real estate portfolio of 2.5 million m2, HIAG has an outstanding development pipeline of around 726,000 m2 with more than 58 projects and an expected investment volume of CHF 3 billion. The portfolio comprises 42 sites with well-developed office, commercial and logistics properties as well as selected residential properties in future-oriented growth regions of German and French-speaking Switzerland. HIAG generates a stable rental income from its real estate management activities and creates long-term value potential through active portfolio management and the development of attractive destinations.
End of Media Release
| Language:
| English
| Company:
| HIAG Immobilien Holding AG
|
| Aeschenplatz 7
|
| 4052 Basel
|
| Switzerland
| Phone:
| +41 61 606 55 00
| Internet:
|
| ISIN:
| CH0239518779
| Valor:
| A113S6
| Listed:
| SIX Swiss Exchange
| EQS News ID:
| 1842535
|
