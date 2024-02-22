HIAG Immobilien Holding AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Conference

Presentation of HIAG's annual results 2023

22.02.2024 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Invitation (PDF) Basel, 22 February 2024 Dear Ladies and Gentlemen, We are pleased to invite you to the presentation of the annual results 2023 of HIAG: Date Monday, 4 March 2024 Time 9.00 a.m. to 10.00 a.m. Venue Conference call and audio webcast Speakers Marco Feusi, CEO, and Stefan Hilber, CFO Language German Attendance

To join the conference call, please use one of the following numbers:

+41 58 310 50 00 (Switzerland/Europe) / +44 207 107 06 13 (UK).

Other international numbers are listed here: Dial-in list

The webcast can be attended under the following link: Webcast Application

Please register here no later than 29 February 2024: I will attend . Replay

A recording of the webcast will be available at the following link: Replay Documentation

The Annual Report 2023, the media information and the slides of the presentation of the annual results will be available from 4 March 2024, 6.00 a.m. in the Reporting Center on the HIAG website. Kind regards, HIAG Immobilien Holding AG Marco Feusi

Chief Executive Officer

... Stefan Hilber

Chief Financial Officer

... HIAG Immobilien Holding AG

Aeschenplatz 7

4052 Basel

T +41 61 606 55 00

...

Company calendar 4 March 2024 Publication of Annual Report 2023 18 April 2024 Annual General Meeting 26 August 2024 Publication of Half-Year Report 2024

About HIAG

HIAG is a leading real estate company listed on SIX Swiss Exchange that holds a real estate portfolio with a total value of CHF 1.86 billion. Compared to the total area of the real estate portfolio of 2.5 million m2, HIAG has an outstanding development pipeline of around 726,000 m2 with more than 58 projects and an expected investment volume of CHF 3 billion. The portfolio comprises 42 sites with well-developed office, commercial and logistics properties as well as selected residential properties in future-oriented growth regions of German and French-speaking Switzerland. HIAG generates a stable rental income from its real estate management activities and creates long-term value potential through active portfolio management and the development of attractive destinations.

