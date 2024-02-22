|
Avolta AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
We are delighted to invite you to our Full Year Results 2023 Presentation Webcast:
22.02.2024 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Thursday, 07 March 2024
at 14 CET
The presentation will be led by Xavier Rossinyol, Chief Executive Officer, and Yves Gerster, Chief Financial Officer of Avolta. Together, they will share insights into our financial achievements, strategic milestones and forward-looking plans. Accessible via webcast and phone, the presentation will be held in English and will be followed by a Q&A session.
Media Release & Presentation
Full Year Results 2023 Media Release will be published at 06 CET on 07 March 2024 with the results presentation available at this time on our IR website .
Presentation and Video Conference
You can access the live webcast via our website . We encourage participants to join promptly to ensure a seamless experience.
The webcast will be available for replay on our website until 07 April 2024, allowing you to view the presentation at your convenience.
For those preferring or requiring phone access, please pre-register here . Upon completing the registration you will receive detailed instructions including dial-in numbers and a personal pin-code ensuring secure and straightforward access to the call.
If you encounter any issues with the registration link or have further inquiries, do not hesitate to reach out by sending an e-mail to ... .
For further information:
CONTACT
| REBECCA McCLELLAN
| CATHY JONGENS
|
|
|
Global Head
Investor Relations
| Director Corporate
Communications
| Phone : +44 7543 800405
| Phone : +41 79 288093
| ...
| ...
|
|
End of Media Release
| Language:
| English
| Company:
| Avolta AG
|
| Brunngässlein 12
|
| 4010 Basel
|
| Switzerland
| Phone:
| +41612664444
| E-mail:
| ...
| Internet:
|
| ISIN:
| CH0023405456
| Listed:
| SIX Swiss Exchange
| EQS News ID:
| 1842531
|
| End of News
| EQS News Service
MENAFN22022024004691010666ID1107884844
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.