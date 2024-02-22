EQS-News: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Financing

Vossloh concludes sustainability-linked syndicated loan at attractive conditions

ESG-linked syndicated loan of €240 million concluded with a minimum term of five years

Refinancing of the 2017 syndicated loan at attractive conditions Expansion of flexibility for the targeted profitable company growth Werdohl, February 22, 2024. Vossloh AG has signed a syndicated loan agreement that replaces an existing loan agreement from 2017. The new syndicated loan of

€240 million has been structured as a revolving credit line so that the funds can be drawn flexibly and as needed. The loan amount can also be increased by up to €160 million. The financing agreement has a term of five years until February 2029 and provides for two one-year extension options. These can be exercised at the end of the first and second year of the loan agreement. The long term and high flexibility provide a solid financial basis for the Vossloh Group's targeted profitable growth. A key feature of the new financing agreement is the linking of the interest margin to the conformity rate of taxonomy-aligned sales in accordance with the EU Taxonomy Regulation - a standardized classification system for sustainable economic activities - in the form of a bonus-malus scheme. This underlines the importance of sustainability for Vossloh and is an expression of the company's objective to further improve its excellent ESG performance in the future. Dr. Thomas Triska, CFO of Vossloh AG: "The successful refinancing of our syndicated loan at attractive conditions reflects the strength and confidence that Vossloh enjoys in the financial world, not least after the great operational successes of recent years. Rail is by far the most environmentally friendly mode of mass transportation and will therefore continue to gain in importance worldwide in the coming years. The new syndicated loan agreement provides the means to successfully implement our strategy in this attractive market environment and to create added value for our shareholders." The new syndicated loan was provided by a group of eight banks in form of a club deal. Commerzbank AG acted as documentation agent for the transaction and Bayerische Landesbank acted as ESG coordinator. Landesbank Baden-Württemberg (LBBW) will continue to act as facility agent over the term of the loan.

E-mail: ... Vossloh is a global technology group which for some 140 years has stood for quality, safety, customer focus, reliability and innovative strength. With its comprehensive range of rail-related products and services, Vossloh ranks among the world market leaders in this sector. Vossloh offers a uniquely broad range of products and services under one roof: Rail fastening systems, concrete ties, switch systems and crossings, as well as innovative and increasingly digital-based services for the entire life cycle of rails and switches. Vossloh uses its systemic understanding of the track to address the central customer need of "availability of the rail track". Vossloh products and services are in use in more than 100 countries. With some 75 Group companies in almost 30 countries and over 40 production locations, Vossloh is active locally worldwide. Vossloh is committed to sustainable corporate governance and climate protection and with its products and services makes an important contribution to the sustainable mobility of people and goods. The Group's activities are organized into the three divisions Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. In financial year 2022, Vossloh generated sales revenues of €1,046.1 million with around 3,800 employees.

