               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Invitation To The Conference Call For Investors, Analysts And Media


2/22/2024 4:16:05 AM

(MENAFN- EQS Group)

EPIC Suisse AG / Key word(s): Conference
Invitation to the Conference Call for Investors, Analysts and Media
22.02.2024 / 10:00 CET/CEST

Zurich, 22 February 2024

Invitation to the Conference Call for Investors, Analysts and Media

Ladies and Gentlemen,

We cordially invite you to attend our 2023 Annual Results Conference Call.

Date / Time

Monday, 25 March 2024 at 09h30 am CET

Speakers Roni Greenbaum, Chairman
Arik Parizer, CEO
Valérie Scholtes, CFO

We kindly ask you to pre-register in advance for the call, by clicking HERE . Once you register, you will receive personalised dial-in numbers, passcode and PIN via email.

Please dial in 10 to 15 minutes before the beginning of the call, using the access details indicated in the email.

Should you have any issues with the registration, please call the following number on the day of the conference call 10 to 15 minutes before the event:
+41 58 310 50 00

EPIC Suisse AG will publish its Annual Report 2023 and the 2023 Annual Results Press Release on 25 March 2024, at 07h00 am CET. At the same time the presentation slides for the conference call will be available for download at

We look forward to your participation.

Best regards,
Arik Parizer
CEO

Contact information
Valérie Scholtes, CFO, EPIC Suisse AG, Phone: +41 44 388 81 00, E-mail: ...


About EPIC Suisse AG
EPIC Suisse AG is a Swiss real estate company with a high-quality property portfolio of about CHF 1.5 billion in market value. It has a sizeable development pipeline and a strong track record in sourcing, acquiring, (re)developing and actively managing commercial properties in Switzerland. EPIC's investment properties are mainly located in Switzerland's major economic hubs, specifically the Lake Geneva Region and the Zurich Economic Area. Listed on SIX Swiss Exchange since May 2022 (SIX ticker symbol EPIC; Swiss Security Number (Valorennummer) 51613168; ISIN number CH0516131684). More information:

Additional features:

File: EPIC Suisse_Invitation Conf FY 2023

End of Media Release

Language: English
Company: EPIC Suisse AG
Seefeldstrasse 5a
8008 Zürich
Switzerland
Phone: 044 388 81 00
E-mail: ...
Internet:
ISIN: CH0516131684
Valor: 51613168
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1842221


End of News EQS News Service

MENAFN22022024004691010666ID1107884803

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search