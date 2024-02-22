Caglia Environmental Launches New Recycling Robot From Everestlabs Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Caglia Environmental , a recycling company based in Fresno, California, has unveiled what it describes as“a significant advancement in recycling technology” at the Cedar Avenue Recycling & Transfer Station.

This“leap forward” is made possible by funding from The Recycling Partnership's PET Recycling Coalition. Caglia Environmental was one of 12 businesses and organizations in North America to receive a PET Recycling Coalition grant.

The grant has enabled the installation of cutting-edge RecycleOS-powered robotic sorters developed by EverestLabs . The RecycleOS software is designed to identify #1 PET – which is Polyethylene Terephthalate – plastic into three specialized streams then each robot efficiently sorts the materials into three different bunkers.

This innovative process is unique as most facilities that recycle PET collect and bale the three streams as one. Having the ability to filter these plastics into PET bottles, thermoforms, and pigmented/opaque PET, marks a significant step in our commitment to innovation and environmental stewardship in our community.

Adam Gendell, director of material advancement at the Recycling Partnership, says:“The Recycling Partnership is excited to work with CARTS as they implement a bold and replicable new system for PET recycling.

