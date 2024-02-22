Sabarot Says It Has 'Doubled Throughput' Of Its AS/RS Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Sabarot , a French family business specialising in dried legumes, cereals and wild mushrooms, says it has“doubled the throughput” of its Mecalux automated storage and retrieval system (AS/RS) to boost its operational capacity.

Sabarot achieved the milestone at its historic centre in Chaspuzac, France. The company says it is noe“forging ahead with expansion and further enhancing its logistics capabilities” with the assistance of Mecalux, a warehouse automation specialist.

Under the leadership of Antoine Wassner, CEO of Sabarot, this initiative aims to support the continued growth of the organisation's business.

Sabarot houses its production line output (finished goods) in an automated storage and retrieval system (AS/RS). It decided to expand this AS/RS to double its storage capacity to 12,000 pallets.

Mecalux will set up four aisles in total, each spanning 92 metres. A stacker crane will operate autonomously in these aisles, loading, unloading and transporting pallets as instructed by the Easy WMS warehouse management system.

