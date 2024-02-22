Uber Eats, Cartken And Mitsubishi Electric Partner To Bring Autonomous Robot Deliveries To Japan Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Uber Eats Japan, Mitsubishi Electric and Cartken have formed a partnership to provide food deliveries using autonomous sidewalk robots in Japan.

Robot deliveries facilitated by the Uber Eats app are scheduled to begin in a select part of Tokyo by the end of March 2024.

Following successful autonomous delivery operations in the US, Japan will be the first international market to have autonomous delivery available on the Uber Eats platform and can be leveraged for expanded opportunities in the Japan market.

The autonomous robot“Model C”, designed by Cartken and utilizing computer vision and AI technologies, will be matched with deliveries from the Uber Eats app and its operations will be supervised by Mitsubishi Electric.

Cartken's Model C delivery robot can drive autonomously using AI models for object detection and localization algorithms to perceive and navigate the environment.

