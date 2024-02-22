Cimcorp Promotes Sustainable Supply Chains Through Automation Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Cimcorp , a specialist in robotic handling solutions, is helping customers in its core sectors, the fresh food and tire industries, achieve their sustainability goals through automation.

When installed within tire factories and grocery distribution centers, Cimcorp's automated material handling solutions enable greater energy efficiency, significantly reduce waste, and support greener overall supply chain operations.

Adam Gurga, national manager of grocery and retail partnerships, Cimcorp, says:“Sustainability is increasingly important in both of our key sectors: grocery retail and tire manufacturing.

“These industries face growing pressure from consumers, shareholders, and governments alike to limit natural resource consumption and reduce waste across the supply chain. And one of the best ways to create more eco-friendly production, warehousing, and distribution operations is through automation.”

Cimcorp's advanced robotics and intelligence software are designed with sustainability in mind. By leveraging Cimcorp's solutions, clients benefit from:

class="adsbygoogle" style="display:block;" data-ad-client="ca-pub-6033737614224062" data-ad-slot="7061071681"