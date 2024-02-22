Skyports And Port Authority Of New York And New Jersey To Explore Middle-Mile Drone Logistics Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Skyports Drone Services , a specialist in drone logistics, surveys, and monitoring, has agreed a strategic partnership with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey (PANYNJ) to explore the feasibility of middle-mile drone logistics in the New York and New Jersey region.

The Port Authority oversees much of the region's air, land, rail and maritime transportation infrastructure network, including: John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), LaGuardia Airport (LGA), and Newark Liberty Airport (EWR); the Port of New York and New Jersey, one of the largest and busiest port systems in North America; in addition to major tunnels and bridge crossings within the Port District, which spans a 25-mile radius around the Statue of Liberty.

The multi-year collaboration between Skyports and PANYNJ will help realize PANYNJ's vision for implementing and scaling uncrewed aerial systems (UAS) across its extensive portfolio of maritime, aviation, and transportation assets.

The collaboration will initially explore how middle-mile all-electric drones can support the Port Authority's goal of reducing volumes of truck traffic which currently utilize the Port's many bridges and tunnels.

The Port Authority aims to reallocate a meaningful portion of its cross-Hudson freight movements to greener modes of transport, for example UAS.

