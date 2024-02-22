Osaro Debuts AI-Powered Robotics For Mixed-Case Depalletization Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Osaro , a developer of machine-learning-enabled robotics for e-commerce, has launched its Osaro Robotic Depalletization System.

This latest advanced warehouse automation system from Osaro takes aim at one of the most dangerous and labor-intensive jobs in the e-commerce fulfillment and warehousing: the daily unloading of hundreds of heavy and cumbersome boxes and packages that arrive at a warehouse on a standard pallet.

The Osaro Robotic Depalletization System is equipped with Osaro SightWorks Perception Software, which enables the robot to recognize, select and successfully grasp the varied sizes and materials of unevenly stacked packages commonly found on mixed-case pallets that arrive at a loading dock.

Osaro's precise perception technology can recognize foreign objects or damaged boxes, and alert workers so the hazard can be removed before injury or further damage. The system increases efficiency, improves safety, reduces labor costs, and minimizes inventory shrinkage.

The Osaro Robotic Depalletization System is available immediately for unloading of mixed-case pallets in 3PL operations, distribution centers, and e-commerce fulfillment warehouses. The system's baseline features include:

