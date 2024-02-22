Nvidia reveals rise in profits driven by robust demand for AI chips

(MENAFN) Nvidia, the renowned Silicon Valley chip manufacturer, has unveiled a remarkable surge in profits, with earnings soaring to USD12.3 billion in the fourth quarter, largely attributed to unprecedented demand for its chips powering artificial intelligence (AI) systems. The company's latest financial report, covering the quarter ending in late January, revealed record-breaking revenues of USD22.1 billion, contributing to an impressive annual revenue of USD60.9 billion for the fiscal year.



Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia, emphasized the pivotal moment reached by accelerated computing and generative artificial intelligence, underscoring the widespread demand witnessed across various sectors, industries, and regions worldwide. This surge in demand underscores the growing importance of AI technologies in driving innovation and transformative solutions across diverse domains.



A significant driver of Nvidia's stellar performance has been its data center computing unit, which reported a record revenue of USD18.4 billion in the last quarter, representing a remarkable fourfold increase compared to the corresponding period of the previous year. The robust growth in this segment underscores the increasing reliance of organizations on data center infrastructure to support AI workloads and advanced computing tasks.



Looking ahead, Nvidia anticipates its total revenues to reach USD24 billion in the current quarter, reflecting its optimistic outlook amid sustained demand for its products and services. However, the company's chief financial officer, Colette Kress, cautioned analysts about potential headwinds stemming from new US export control regulations targeting key markets such as China, Vietnam, and parts of the Middle East. These regulations are expected to have a negative impact on sales of data center chips, highlighting the complex geopolitical dynamics influencing the semiconductor industry's global operations.



Despite these challenges, Nvidia remains well-positioned to capitalize on the burgeoning demand for AI-driven solutions and data center technologies, reaffirming its commitment to innovation and market leadership in the rapidly evolving landscape of computing and artificial intelligence.

