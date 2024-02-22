1,500 Child Returnees Enrolled In Nangarhar Schools

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) JALALABAD (Pajhwok): The Education Department in eastern Nangarhar province says around 1,500 refugee children returning from Pakistan have been enrolled in schools and provided with learning opportunities.

Returning girls have been enrolled in 1st to 6th grade and boys in first to 12th grade. Officials say the number of returning children is high and efforts are underway to provide education to all of them.

Farhad Ahmad Stanikzai, spokesman for the department, told Pajhwok Afghan News returnee children had been enrolled in schools with the beginning of the new academic year.

He said a special committee in Torkham had been tasked with documenting the children on their return and paving the way for their education.

“Some students have not been enrolled in schools yet due to their family problems, but we are encouraging them to take part in the admission process and join schools.”

Based on the policy of the Education Ministry, students of higher classes have to qualify an entrance test. The first such test has already been conducted and the second will follow next month.

Stanikzai urged the families returning from Pakistan to enroll their children in school for a better future.

On the other hand, refugees are also happy with their children being enrolled in schools.

Waqar Khan, who has just repatriated from Peshawar and admitted to the Majboorabad High School in Jalalabad, said he was able to resume studies very easily.

He added they were registered by the Education Department in Torkham and granted admission without any problem.

But Zergai, a resident of Surkhrod district, came back from Pakistan three months ago. His children are missing out on education due to poverty.

The man said he was trying to find a job before getting his children enrolled in school.

