CIAS The Inscription Of Celestia ($CIAS), A Pioneering Inscription Of Celestia, Listed On Bitmart Exchange

BitMart, a global digital asset trading platform, listed and debuted CIAS the inscription of Celestia ($CIAS) on February 7, 2024. The $CIAS/USDT trading pair was officially available for trading at 09:00 (UTC).







What is CIAS the inscription of Celestia ($CIAS)?

CIAS is the inaugural inscription on the Celestia chain, designed to foster the growth of the ecosystem by attracting individual users through its unique use case. It showcases the decentralization and permissionlessness inherent in blockchain technology, embodying the spirit of inscriptions. CIAS encountered challenges with its indexer but has since overcome them through community consensus and the adoption of a new indexer, paving the way for its future as an independent inscription within the Cosmos ecosystem.

Why CIAS the inscription of Celestia ($CIAS)?

CIAS is significant not only because it is the first inscription on the Celestia chain but also due to its potential to diversify blockchain assets and revolutionize the user experience. Despite initial setbacks, the resilience and adaptability of CIAS, coupled with the support of the community, have positioned it as a promising inscription with vast possibilities for growth and integration within the broader blockchain landscape.

About CIAS the inscription of Celestia ($CIAS)

Token Supply: 21,000,000,000 $CIAS

Token Type: Inscription

To learn more about CIAS the inscription of Celestia ($CIAS), please visit their Website , follow their X (Twitter) , and join their Telegram .

