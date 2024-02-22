German Federal Court affirms ruling against Google in confidentiality case

(MENAFN) In a significant development, the German Federal Court issued a ruling on Wednesday, firmly rejecting an appeal filed by tech giant Google in a case pertaining to the disclosure of confidential information to two of its competitors. The ruling comes amidst ongoing investigations by the Federal Anti-Monopoly Office in Germany, which has been scrutinizing Google's conduct to ascertain whether the company has been leveraging its market dominance concerning vehicle information and entertainment systems.



The court's decision allows the competition watchdog to share a portion of its investigation findings with TomTom, a specialist in satellite geolocation, and Sirence, a provider of voice assistance technology. This sharing of information aims to enable the two companies to assess whether there are legitimate concerns regarding competition within the industry. Despite Google's objections, the court ruled that apart from one specific quotation extracted from internal documents, the tech giant must disclose its practices to its competitors.



Explaining the rationale behind its decision, the court, situated in the city of Karlsruhe in southwestern Germany, clarified that it deemed the other paragraphs of information either not qualifying as trade secrets or that the Antimonopoly Office's interest in elucidating the facts outweighed Google's claim to confidentiality. This ruling underscores the court's stance in balancing the interests of competition enforcement with the need for transparency and fairness in the market.



Of particular note is the German competition authority's concerted effort to curb potentially anti-competitive behaviors by the American technology behemoth, especially through its subsidiary, Google Automotive Services, which operates in the realm of car-related services. This legal battle reflects broader concerns within Germany's regulatory landscape regarding the influence and conduct of large tech corporations, emphasizing the importance of robust enforcement mechanisms to uphold fair competition and consumer welfare.

MENAFN22022024000045015682ID1107884719