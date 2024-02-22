Editor-In-Chief Of The Peninsula, German Ambassador Discuss Cooperation

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Editor-in-Chief of The Peninsula, Dr. Khalid Mubarak Al-Shafi, welcomed H E Lothar Freischlader, the Ambassador of Germany to Qatar, at the newspaper's office on Tuesday. During their meeting, they explored various opportunities for collaboration and discussed future initiatives to enhance cooperation between the embassy and the newspaper. The Ambassador commended the newspaper's comprehensive coverage of both local and international news and expressed eagerness for continued cooperation in the future.