Editor-In-Chief Of The Peninsula, German Ambassador Discuss Cooperation

(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
The Peninsula
Editor-in-Chief of The Peninsula, Dr. Khalid Mubarak Al-Shafi, welcomed H E Lothar Freischlader, the Ambassador of Germany to Qatar, at the newspaper's office on Tuesday. During their meeting, they explored various opportunities for collaboration and discussed future initiatives to enhance cooperation between the embassy and the newspaper. The Ambassador commended the newspaper's comprehensive coverage of both local and international news and expressed eagerness for continued cooperation in the future.
MENAFN22022024000063011010ID1107884717
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.