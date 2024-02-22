BPS Students Shine At 36Th Principals Conference

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The students at Birla Public School received the Academic Excellence Award for top three positions in Grade X and for the first position in Grade XII, Humanities, in the 36th Principals Conference organised by the CBSE Gulf Sahodaya.

The conference was held from February 7 to 10, 2024 in Colombo, Sri Lanka and the Acting Principal of BPS Radhika Rele collected the certificates during the conference. The Conference was attended by almost 140 Principals of the Central Board of Secondary Education- affiliated schools in the member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

Regional Director CBSE Delhi Sanjib Das, addressed the Gulf Principals and shared insights of new developments in CBSE and emphasised on skill-based education as high priority in the CBSE affiliated schools. Director CTET, CBSE J K Yadav also graced the occasion.

The Conference was inaugurated by the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka H E Dinesh Gunawardena. During the valedictory ceremony the Education Minister of Sri Lanka H E Dr. Susil Premajayantha presented the Certificates of Excellence for the topper of Grade X and XII CBSE for academic year 2022-23.

The students of Birla Public School were awarded 'Certificate of Merit' for academic and 'Certificate of Achievement' for co-scholastic for the academic year 2022-23. It is indeed a proud moment to be commended for academic excellence and co-scholastic excellence of the Gulf Sahodaya.

Four certificates of merit were awarded for academic excellence. Certificate of Merit awarded to the toppers of Grade 10: Neha Chindu Susan with 99.2%, Veena Vishnu with 99% and Bivina Sosa Biju with 98.8% Certificate of Merit awarded to the toppers of Grade 12: Larissa Tauro secured 1st position in Humanities stream with 97.8%.

Five Certificates of Achievement awarded to Pratishtha Balwant Dangi for 50M Back stroke- Gold,100M Back stroke- Gold, 200M Back stroke- Gold, 100M Butterfly- Gold and 50M Butterfly- Silver.