Qatar Attends Seminar On Road Safety In Rabat

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Rabat: The State of Qatar, represented in the National Traffic Safety Committee, participated in the international seminar on road safety in Rabat, Morocco, under the title“best practices: a source of inspiration for developing national road safety strategies.”

Member and Secretary of the National Traffic Safety Committee Brig. Eng. Mohammed Abdullah Al Maliki headed the State of Qatar delegation at the seminar that concluded on Tuesday. Al Maliki presented Qatar's experience in the field of traffic safety and the efforts it has made in implementing the first UN Decade of Action for Road Safety 2011-2020 and achieved advanced results.

Brig. Eng. Al Maliki pointed out that the State of Qatar is one of the leading countries in the region and has traffic experience in the field of reducing road accidents and protecting society from their dangers.

He also addressed the role played by the National Traffic Safety Committee at the local level, as well as its international efforts in the United Nations Road Safety Collaboration (UNRSC).

The two-day seminar, organized by the National Road Safety Agency (NARSA) of Morocco in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations Road Safety Fund (UNRSF), comes within the regional and international efforts to strengthen road safety.