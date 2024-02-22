Shura Council To Participate In 14Th APA Plenary In Baku

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Baku: The Shura Council will take part in the 14th plenary session of the Asian Parliamentary Association (APA), and its associated meetings, due to kick off yesterday in Azerbaijan's capital Baki.

Deputy Speaker H E Dr. Hamda bint Hassan Al Sulaiti will chair the Shura Council delegation to the two-day event. In preparation for the APA plenary, Al Sulaiti presided over a GCC Group coordination meeting that discussed several items on the plenary agenda and affirmed the need for coordinating and unifying the GCC positions on these items.

The attendees agreed on holding a meeting between the GCC legislative councils and the APA presidency, in implementation of the outcomes of the meeting of Their Excellencies and Honorable Presidents of the Legislative Councils (Shura, National Assembly, Council of Representatives, and Parliament) of the GCC countries, held in November 2023 in Doha.

The meeting called for holding coordination meetings prior to participation in regional and international forums. Meanwhile, H E Eng. Ahmad bin Hitmi Al Hitmi and H E Saoud bin Jassim Al Buainain, part of the Shura Council delegation, participated in the APA Executive Council.

The meeting discussed the APA's Standing Committees' draft resolutions on several items, primarily the economic affairs and sustainable development, budget and planning, social and cultural and political affairs, the approval of nominations of the APA Vice-Presidents for 2024, and the adoption of the 14th APA plenary agenda.