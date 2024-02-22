Qatar Participates In Ministerial Briefing On Polio

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar participated remotely yesterday in a ministerial briefing held by the WHO Regional Office for the Eastern Mediterranean for a number of the region's health ministers on polio updates.

The Minister of Public Health, H E Dr Hanan Mohammed Al Kuwari, the Co-Chair of the Regional Subcommittee on Polio Eradication and Outbreaks Response, represented Qatar. During the meeting, participants were briefed on developments and challenges regarding polio eradication, as well as efforts to control the virus. Participants in the meeting stressed the importance of commitment to eradicate the disease.

A number of health ministers in the region and Dr. Hanan Balkhy, WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean, participated in the meeting as well.

