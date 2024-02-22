Minister Of Labour Reviews Bilateral Ties With Ethiopian Counterpart

Minister of Labour H E Dr. Ali bin Smaikh Al Marri yesterday met with Minister of Labour and Skills Development of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia H E Muferihat Kamil Ahmed. During the meeting, they reviewed the bilateral relations on topics related to the labour fields between the two countries, and the ways to support and develop them.

