Wedding Bells For Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant! Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, And THESE Foreign Guests Likely To Attend

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Wedding bells ring for Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant as pre-wedding festivities will take place in Jamnagar, Gujarat from March 1 to March 3. The functions are expected to take place in a traditional yet grand way. The couple will tie the knot on July 12 in Mumbai, many international guests are also expected to attend the pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar in early March. The list includes Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Morgan Stanley CEO Ted Pick, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, Disney CEO Bob Iger, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink, Adnoc CEO Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, and EL Rothschild chair Lynn Forester de Rothschild, among others, ET reported.

Others include Bank of America chairman Brian Thomas Moynihan, Blackstone chairman Stephen Schwarzman, Ivanka Trump, Qatar Premier Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, tech investor Yuri Milner, and Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen, Lupa Systems CEO James Murdoch, Hillhouse Capital founder Zhang Lei, BP chief executive Murray Auchincloss, Exor CEO John Elkann, former Cisco chairman John Chambers, Brookfield Asset Management CEO Bruce Flatt, Mexican business magnate Carlos Slim, Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio, and Ajit Jain, vice chairman of insurance operations, Berkshire Hathaway guests will get to experience the beauty of Indian culture at the pre-wedding festivities of the couple. They will receive traditional scarves made by women artisans from Kachchh and Lalpur in Gujarat Foundation on Friday posted a video on their Instagram handle in which women from Gujarat can be seen curating Bandhani scarves for the wedding functions of Anant and Radhika the clip, one can also see Nita Ambani, the founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation, meeting the artisans and expressing her happiness seeing their hard work.“Threads of Love and Heritage: A Tapestry Woven for Anant and Radhika. In a tribute to Indian heritage, the Ambani family has commissioned skilled women artisans from Kachchh & Lalpur, to weave a tapestry of dreams for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's upcoming union,” Reliance Foundation captioned the post.“These women pour their hearts and souls into the craft, preserving age-old techniques and breathing life into stories as ancient as the land itself. Swadesh is empowering communities and preserving age-old craftsmanship,” it added.

Anant and Radhika got engaged in a traditional ceremony in January 2023 at the family's residence Antilia in Mumbai.

