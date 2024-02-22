PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: 16Th Instalment Set For Release By Month-End. Details Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The central government is set to disburse the 16th instalment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana to beneficiaries by the end of February, as per the official announcement on the PM Kisan website website confirms that the date for the release of the scheme's 16th instalment is set for February 28 under PM Kisan receive an annual cash benefit of ₹6,000, distributed in three instalments of ₹2,000 each. The 15th instalment was disbursed on November 15 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Under that instalment, an amount of ₹18,000 crore reached over 8 crore beneficiary farmers Read | Farmers protest: 'Delhi Chalo' march on hold till Friday after young protester's death - 10 pointsCheck Beneficiary StatusFarmers can check their beneficiary status through the following steps:1. Visit the official PM-Kisan website at gov.2. Navigate to 'Farmer Corner' on the homepage.3. Click on 'Beneficiary Status.'4. Choose State, District, Sub District, Block, or Village from the drop-down menu.5. Click 'Get Report' to view the status Read | Who is Shubhkaran Singh, the 21-year-old farmer who died at Khanauri border amid farmers protest; All you need to knowIn case of any issues related to PM Kisan Yojana, farmers can reach out via email at ... or on the following helpline numbers: 155261 or 1800115526 (Toll-Free) or 011-23381092 Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare also introduced the multi-language PM-Kisan Artificial Intelligence Chatbot (Kisan e-Mitra), which can also help address farmer complaints. It operates in Hindi, Tamil, Odia, Bengali, and English is not eligible under the PM-KISAN scheme?Exclusions from the PM-KISAN scheme include institutional landholders and farmer families whose members have paid income tax in the last assessment year. Additionally, families with members holding or having held constitutional positions such as mayors of Municipal Corporations, chairpersons of District Panchayats, and former or current members of state legislative assemblies, state legislative councils, Lok Sabha, or Rajya Sabha are not eligible for the scheme's benefits Read | PM-KISAN e-KYC deadline today! Here's how to secure your ₹2000 instalmentScheme Updates in BudgetUnion Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting the Interim Budget 2024-25, said that efforts of value addition in the agri sector and increasing farmers' income will be stepped up, adding, 11.8 crore farmers – including marginal and small farmers – have been provided financial assistance under PM Kisan Yojana.

