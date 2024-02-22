ED Issues 7Th Summons To Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Asks To Join Excise Policy Probe On Feb 26

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a seventh summon to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a money laundering probe related to irregularities in the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 case asking him to join the investigation on February 26, sources said, as reported by news agency ANI on February 19, the Delhi CM skipped the ED's sixth summons. After he skipped the sixth summons, the Aam Aadmi Party spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar had said that the party replied to all the summons and that the investigative agency should have waited for the Court's verdict on the case. The party has repeatedly called the summons by the ED as illegal. Prior to this, Kejriwal skipped ED summonses for November 2 and December 21 in 2023 and January 3, January 18 and February 2 this year.

Also Read: Chandigarh Mayor row: Arvind Kejriwal hails Supreme Court for ending 'adharm', says 'BJP will do anything to win'On Saturday, a Delhi court granted an exemption to Kejriwal from personal appearance for the day in connection with a complaint filed by the ED against him over non-compliance with its summonses. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Divya Malhotra granted relief to Arvind Kejriwal after the AAP leader appeared before the court via videoconferencing and urged for exemption from physical appearance for the day. Appearing for the CM, senior advocate Ramesh Gupta told the court that he would appear before the court in person on the next date of hearing. The court adjourned the matter to March 16 Read: What are the reasons behind 'Operation Lotus'; Kejriwal answersIn its complaint, ED alleged that Kejriwal intentionally did not want to obey the summonses and kept on giving \"lame excuses\". If a high-ranking public functionary like him disobeyed the law, it would \"set a wrong example for the common man, i.e., the \"Aam Aadmi\", the agency said.



MENAFN22022024007365015876ID1107884697