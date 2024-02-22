Kerala: 17-Year-Old Girl Found Dead In Malappuram; Karate Master In Police Custody

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Malappuram: A karate teacher has been arrested in connection with the discovery of the body of a 17-year-old girl in Malappuram. The Vazhakad police took the accused into custody following a complaint from the family, alleging that the girl had been molested by the karate master. The accused has been identified as Siddique Ali and was taken into custody last night. The police stated that the accused had been remanded earlier in another POCSO case.

The incident related to this happened last day around 6 pm. The body of a plus one student who went missing from her home on Monday evening was found 100 m away in Chaliyar river. After the child went missing, the local people found the child drowning in the water. She was immediately taken to a private hospital in Wayakkad with the help of locals, however, her life could not be saved.

The girl's body was handed over to her relatives after post-mortem at Kozhikode Medical College. The locals demanded that an investigation should be carried out as there was a mystery in the death of the student.