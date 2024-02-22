BREAKING: CBI Raids Premises Linked To Former Governor Of J&K Satya Pal Malik In Hydropower Corruption Case

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) CBI is conducting raids at over 30 locations, including former Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik, as part of its investigation into suspected corruption linked to the awarding of a Kiru hydroelectric project contract in the J&K.

Officials said that the case concerns suspected corruption in the allocation of civil works for the Kiru Hydro Electric Power Project (HEP), valued at ₹2,200 crore.

Before this, the CBI had taken action against Malik regarding an insurance scam and had conducted raids on locations associated with him and his close associates in Jammu and Kashmir.

'Home Minister would have resigned if...' Ex-J&K Governor Satyapal Malik reignites Pulwama-Politics claim

The raid is said to be related to allegations of corruption in awarding a civil work contract worth Rs 2,200 crore for the Kiru Hydro Power Project in Kishtwar in 2019. Malik, who served as the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir from August 23, 2018, to October 30, 2019, claimed that he was offered a bribe of Rs 300 crore to approve two files related to the project.

The Kiru Hydroelectric Project (624 MW) is a run-of-river initiative underway on the Chenab River in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, situated approximately 42 kilometres from Kishtwar. This project involves the construction of a 135-meter-high dam and an underground Power House containing four units, each with a capacity of 156 MW.